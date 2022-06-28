Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Raised by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DAL traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $31.85. 275,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,965,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.55) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Delta Air Lines Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.