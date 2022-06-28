DeltaChain Hits Market Capitalization of $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00280767 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002624 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.59 or 0.01906777 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006148 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

