Desjardins Cuts AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$8.75

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AGFMF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AGF Management from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

