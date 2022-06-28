Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target to $72.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.04. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,268,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth about $3,396,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H.B. Fuller (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.