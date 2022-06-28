Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Price Target to €1.20

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €1.15 ($1.22) to €1.20 ($1.28) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and to €1.60 ($1.70) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of EGFEY stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail; Corporate; Global, Capital Markets & Asset Management; International; Investment Property; and Other segments.

