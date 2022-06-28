DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Update

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of DFIHY remained flat at $$14.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68. DFI Retail Group has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $21.67.
About DFI Retail Group (Get Rating)
