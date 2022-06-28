DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Update

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DFIHY remained flat at $$14.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68. DFI Retail Group has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $21.67.

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. It primarily operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

