Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading 4.5% Higher

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $131.40 and last traded at $129.97. 55,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,465,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,970. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

