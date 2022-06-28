Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $15.47 on Friday. Digimarc has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $53.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 58.79%. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Digimarc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Digimarc by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Digimarc by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Digimarc by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Digimarc in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

