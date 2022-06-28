Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $15.47 on Friday. Digimarc has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $53.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.27.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 58.79%. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter.
About Digimarc (Get Rating)
Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.
