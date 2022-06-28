Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) EVP Dyer Corey Sells 2,504 Shares

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:DLR traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $134.56. 978,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.11 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

