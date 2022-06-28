Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.00 million-$187.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. 45,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,932,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $21,530,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

