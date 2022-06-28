DinoSwap Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (DINO)

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $169,694.37 and $17,315.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DinoSwap has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,859.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.09 or 0.19594381 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00180306 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00071297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015644 BTC.

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 150,987,840 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

