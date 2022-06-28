Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Gap Down to $54.00

Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.00, but opened at $52.53. Distribution Solutions Group shares last traded at $54.70, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.98.
About Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.