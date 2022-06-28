Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.80 -8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76 -28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.12 billion.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,082. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.82.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

