Donald A. Bergstrom Sells 8,000 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.37. 1,490,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.80. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.47% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLAY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

