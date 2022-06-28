Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

Dover stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.71. 7,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,592. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.83. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.17 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

