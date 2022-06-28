DoYourTip Trading Up 5.3% This Week (DYT)

DoYourTip (DYT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $109,780.67 and approximately $3,862.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for $0.0757 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00280767 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002624 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.59 or 0.01906777 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006148 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

