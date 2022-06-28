Drep [new] Tops 1-Day Volume of $281,065.00 (DREP)

Drep [new] (DREP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $22.42 million and $281,065.00 worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

