Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TAKOF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,110. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

