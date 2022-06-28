Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:TAKOF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,110. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.
Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.