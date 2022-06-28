DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives $1,272.51 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,272.51.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSDVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DSV A/S from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of DSDVY opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $67.44 and a 1 year high of $133.78.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

