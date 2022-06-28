DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG) Insider Francesco (Frank) Sciarrone Buys 100,000 Shares

DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG – Get Rating) insider Francesco (Frank) Sciarrone acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$39,000.00 ($27,083.33).

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.84.

Get DUG Technology alerts:

DUG Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dug Technology Ltd, a technology company, provides hardware and software solutions for the technology and resource sectors in Australia, Malaysia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers high-performance computing as a service solution; data center cooling solutions; DUG Insight, a 2D/3D/pre-stack visualization and interpretation package; and DUG McCloud, a cloud solution for compute as a service, professional services, and software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DUG Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DUG Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.