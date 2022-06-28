Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) Announces GBX 0.70 Dividend

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DUKE stock traded up GBX 0.44 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 35.44 ($0.43). The stock had a trading volume of 369,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,848. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 39.54. The stock has a market cap of £129.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 24.90 and a quick ratio of 24.43. Duke Royalty has a 12-month low of GBX 33 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 48.03 ($0.59).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

