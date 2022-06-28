Dynamic (DYN) Market Capitalization Hits $375,706.66

Dynamic (DYN) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $375,706.66 and $17.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,697.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.44 or 0.05761141 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00027866 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00264268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00077877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.24 or 0.00571249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.00527313 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

