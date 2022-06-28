easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESYJY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.65) to GBX 700 ($8.59) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.21) to GBX 450 ($5.52) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.99) to GBX 490 ($6.01) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 600 ($7.36) to GBX 625 ($7.67) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.49) to GBX 805 ($9.88) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $667.14.

Get easyJet alerts:

OTCMKTS ESYJY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,055. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.