eBoost Price Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. eBoost has a market cap of $235,107.66 and $28.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00028056 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00263920 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006930 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001024 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000673 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

