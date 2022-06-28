Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 593.9% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:TEAF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,152. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 674,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $8,866,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the first quarter worth $1,323,000.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (Get Rating)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.