Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 593.9% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:TEAF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,152. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%.
About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (Get Rating)
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
