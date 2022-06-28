EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS ELCPF opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile (Get Rating)

