EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ELCPF opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile (Get Rating)

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.