Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eiffage from €112.00 ($119.15) to €113.00 ($120.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

Shares of Eiffage stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.56. 2,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.5242 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

Eiffage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

