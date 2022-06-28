Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Tops $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $9,113.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028300 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00262327 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008176 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000999 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,668,388 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

