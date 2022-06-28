Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF) Declares Final Dividend of $0.04

Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERFGet Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF) is an externally managed listed real estate investment fund investing in Australian retail property. The fund invests in high investment quality, non-discretionary retail based neighborhood and sub-regional shopping centers. The strategy of Elanor Retail Property Fund is to acquire assets that provide strong income and capital growth potential.

