Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF) Declares Final Dividend of $0.04

Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.82.
About Elanor Retail Property Fund (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Elanor Retail Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanor Retail Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.