Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $21.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of research firms have commented on ERJ. StockNews.com started coverage on Embraer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Embraer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,098,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,831,000 after acquiring an additional 210,806 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,675,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after purchasing an additional 247,685 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Embraer by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,892,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,097,000 after buying an additional 394,261 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Embraer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,463,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,678,000 after buying an additional 119,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Embraer by 152.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,957,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,785,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Embraer has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

