Emergent Metals (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

Emergent Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGMCF)

Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metal exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Arrow property that includes 17 patented lode mineral claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada.

