Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Stock Price Down 4%

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01). Approximately 408,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,541,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80.
Empire Metals Company Profile (LON:EEE)
