Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Stock Price Down 4%

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01). Approximately 408,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,541,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80.

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia, Australia, and Austria. Its principal property is 75% owned the Eclipse Gold Project located to the north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Georgian Mining Corporation and changed its name to Empire Metals Limited in February 2020.

