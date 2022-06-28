Empty Set Dollar Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $196.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $196.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

