Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $12.55 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWJ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000.

NYSEARCA RWJ traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.36. 34,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,519. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.98. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $100.27 and a 1-year high of $131.07.

