Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Invests $409,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.79. The company had a trading volume of 33,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,552. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.85. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

