Enigma Hits 24-Hour Volume of $68,728.00 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $100,966.56 and $68,728.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00234566 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000182 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000295 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001220 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00399173 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

