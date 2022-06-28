Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 2.8% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $14,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquard & Bahls AG bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,362,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $35,647,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,214,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,294 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after acquiring an additional 658,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,138,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 43,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,701. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

