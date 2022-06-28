Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the May 31st total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ENTOF stock remained flat at $$22.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. Entra ASA has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Entra ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DNB Markets lowered Entra ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Entra ASA from 215.00 to 175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had a property portfolio of 96 properties with a total area of approximately 1.5 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

