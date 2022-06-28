Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.84

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 105.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,816,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,657,000 after buying an additional 1,443,157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,408,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 572,911 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P grew its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,208,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 41,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 573.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,015,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 864,700 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,012,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 587,478 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

