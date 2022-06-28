Epsilon Energy (TSE:EPS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Epsilon Energy Limited (TSE:EPS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.46 and last traded at C$5.46. Approximately 2,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.45.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$149.37 million and a PE ratio of 45.12.
About Epsilon Energy (TSE:EPS)
