Ervin Investment Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Ervin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Markel accounts for about 2.8% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Markel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Markel by 11.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Markel by 3.3% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,525.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $54,887,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 78 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKL stock opened at $1,303.87 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,167.50 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,351.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1,321.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

