Ervin Investment Management LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Ervin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $834.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $833.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $751.95. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.81 earnings per share.

Y has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Alleghany (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.