ETNA Network (ETNA) Reaches Market Cap of $220,197.20

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. ETNA Network has a market cap of $220,197.20 and approximately $13,680.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ETNA Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,774.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.29 or 0.19349068 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00181134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00073886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016086 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETNA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETNA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETNA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETNA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETNA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.