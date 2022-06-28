Evercore ISI Cuts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $33.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSTG. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

NYSE PSTG opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,269,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $43,620,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,326.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3,552.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,283 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,584,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,952,000 after purchasing an additional 990,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

