Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

ET opened at C$13.45 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$12.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

