Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Trading Down 4.4%

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.25. 15,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,563,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXEL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Get Exelixis alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,954.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $342,566.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,085.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,875 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,213,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,466 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 105.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 26.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 453,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 96,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.