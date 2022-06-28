ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $156.11

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $156.11 and last traded at $155.39, with a volume of 290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.41.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Get ExlService alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.98 and its 200-day moving average is $134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.