Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0309 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

