FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Cut to $475.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $396.67.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $391.15 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $326.21 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.55.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.94%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total value of $390,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $602,336.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,277 shares of company stock worth $12,575,222 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $19,489,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

