Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Down to $8.88

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $8.68. Farfetch shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 89,355 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTCH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth $42,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $47,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Farfetch by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

